New parking facility offers more than 300 spots at Sumter Historic Courthouse

Sumter County opened the new Sumter County Historic Courthouse parking facility last week with a ribbon-cutting.

This project is a two-story precast concrete parking facility with 328 parking spaces. It is now open and free for public use and services Sumter County’s Historic Courthouse, Judicial Building, Property Appraiser and Tax Collector’s offices.

The façade of the parking facility matches the architectural features that are prominent on the historic courthouse, as well as the communicating spaces between the parking facility and the entrance to the courthouse.

A walkway connects the new parking facility to the front of the historic courthouse connecting to the veteran’s memorial area and the decorative crosswalk leading to the City of Bushnell’s historic downtown, city hall and downtown park.