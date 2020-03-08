Officials in The Villages will be briefed on the status of Coronavirus

Officials in The Villages will be briefed this week on the status of Coronavirus in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Numerous governmental bodies will be meeting this week and on the agenda will be an update on the Coronavius.

Bodies meeting this week include:

• The Project Wide Advisory Committee at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

• The Amenity Authority Committee at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

• The Village Center Community Development District at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

• The Community Development District 1 Board at 8 a.m. Friday.

• The Community Development District 2 Board at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

• The Community Development District 3 Board at 11 a.m. Friday.

• The Community Development District 4 Board at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

All meetings are at the District Office above Starbuck’s at Lake Sumter Landing, with the exception of the AAC and CDD 4 meetings which will be at Savannah Center. All of the meetings are open to the public.

Two Villagers returned home safely last month after their cruise ship docked in Cambodia after a Coronavirus scare. Softball players in The Villages have ended their post-game “high fives” as result of concerns about spreading Coronavirus. Churches in and around The Villages have been leading the way in changing the way people interact, encouraging fist bumps and elbow contact over hugs and handshakes.