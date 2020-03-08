Summerfield church hosting ‘The Singin’ 60s!’ to benefit building fund

New Bethel Community Church in Summerfield is preparing to host a night of song, comedy, clogging and more.

The event is titled “The Singin’ 60s!” and it will be held Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Ben Simmons, Billie Thatcher and Lesley Smith will provide entertainment at the event, which also will include a silent auction during the intermission with paintings provided by artist Jane Roerink.

The church is located at 8780 SE 157th Place in Summerfield. A love offering will be taken and all proceeds will be donated to the church’s building fund.