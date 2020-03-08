Search
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Letters to the Editor
The Villages

Florida Health Department issues bulletin for cruise ship passengers

The Florida Health Department has issued and important bulletin for cruise ship passengers.
Ed McGinty is full of hate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident suggests Villager Ed McGinty is full of hate.
Letters to the Editor

How to replace the trolls

A Villager suggests that Villagers with professional training could replace the trolls. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin

Max Lavin’s best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Villager blames gate for $900 in damage to luxury car

To the Editor

Here is a problem at some of the entrance gates in The Villages. You pull out your card to open the gate and all of a sudden the bar is raised automatically by the gate attendant. This happens often at the gate at Bonnybrook. I go through that gate on most Sunday mornings on my way the the Charter School. Sometimes the bar goes up as you approach and other times you must use your card. A few weeks ago as I was about to use my card but I noticed the gate bar was up as the car in front me went through and it seemed  to stay up as the gate attendant started wishing me a good day etc. and kind of waved at me. I thought he was waving me through so I went through only to have the bar come down on the roof of my new luxury car doing approximately $900 worth of damage. Of course it was deemed my fault for not using my card. I recommend that the gates NEVER go up automatically therefore leaving no doubt weather or not to use your card. This was a needless accident.

Ron Plano
Village of St. Charles

 

News

Villages officials will take up topic of safety on multi-modal paths

Are the multi-modal paths - which include walkers, joggers, bicyclists and golf carts - as safe as they should be?
Read more
News

Democrats allege Sumter County woman victim of voter fraud

Democrats are alleging that a Sumter County woman appears to have been a victim of a false voter registration effort.
Read more
Governor goes after coalition director accused of living high on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Ron DeSantis has unleashed the dogs on a coalition and its director who apparently lived lavishly on the taxpayers' dime.
Read more
Woman sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at town square

A woman has been sentenced in a golf cart DUI arrest at a town square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager to avoid prosecution in Valentine’s Day attack on gal pal

A Villager will avoid prosecution in a Valentine’s Day attack on his longtime gal pal.
Read more
