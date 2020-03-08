Villager blames gate for $900 in damage to luxury car

To the Editor

Here is a problem at some of the entrance gates in The Villages. You pull out your card to open the gate and all of a sudden the bar is raised automatically by the gate attendant. This happens often at the gate at Bonnybrook. I go through that gate on most Sunday mornings on my way the the Charter School. Sometimes the bar goes up as you approach and other times you must use your card. A few weeks ago as I was about to use my card but I noticed the gate bar was up as the car in front me went through and it seemed to stay up as the gate attendant started wishing me a good day etc. and kind of waved at me. I thought he was waving me through so I went through only to have the bar come down on the roof of my new luxury car doing approximately $900 worth of damage. Of course it was deemed my fault for not using my card. I recommend that the gates NEVER go up automatically therefore leaving no doubt weather or not to use your card. This was a needless accident.

Ron Plano

Village of St. Charles