Monday, March 9, 2020
Staff Report
Frankie Brin 74’s goes undefeated to win softball tournament in Sanford

The Frankie Brin 74’s softball team won its bracket at the Salt-N-Pepper Family Memorial Tournament.

The event was held this past weekend at the Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford. Frankie Brin finished the tournament with a 4-0 record.

The Frankie Brin 74’s softball team scored four victories to win the Salt-N-Pepper Family Memorial Tournament at the Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford this past weekend.

On Saturday, Frankie Brin defeated Senior Moments, 20-2, and The Venom, 16-15. In the win against The Venom, Frankie Brin scored one run in the bottom of 7th inning to get the victory. Linwood Manning drove in Cal Allison for the win. The Venom were the top-ranked team in the 74’s bracket.

On Sunday, Frankie Brin played The Venom again in their first game and came away with another win, 23-9. Roger Scott drilled three home runs, while Al Barrett and Bob Juhaszr also had homers. In their second game on Sunday, Frankie Brin defeated Woodlawn Hitting Club, 21-12, to finish the tournament undefeated.

During the two two-day event, Frankie Brin’s Bob Falzone and Bill Dunkley went down with injuries. But Frank Murth and Duane Miller stepped up and filled in admirably for them.

Scott did the majority of the pitching, earning three wins, while Miller tallied the other victory from the mound.

Frankie Brin had a tournament team batting average of .764. The leading hitters were Dunkley 1.000, Cal Allison .929, Dave Sellars .923, Dave Mamuscia .818, Murth .800 and Scott .786 (four home runs and 10 RBIs). Other team members were Linwood Manning, Rod Severson, Greg Foster, Bob Buchanan, Barrett, Falzone, Juhaszr, Miller and Dick Kanyan.

Staff Report

