Leesburg blesses ordinance guarding against takeover by The Villages

With The Villages planning to build thousands of homes in the city, Leesburg commissioners took the first step Monday night in protecting the government body from being taken over by any special interest group.

Commissioners approved an ordinance calling for a referendum question to be placed on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot that would start the process of the city switching to commissioners elected from five distinct districts instead of the current makeup of three from districts and two at-large representatives. That would require a change to the city’s charter and would prohibit any one group, neighborhood or developer from obtaining a three-person majority on the commission by getting both at-large candidates elected from their areas or communities.

The first reading of the ordinance was held two weeks ago – on the same night the commission approved five ordinances paving the way for The Villages to expand the massive retirement community into the city. That expansion eventually will include thousands of homes located in various parcels near the Florida Turnpike and the Villages of Southern Oaks in Sumter County.

Mayor Elise Dennison, who represents District 3 where the city’s growth boom is under way, called for the ordinance to come before her fellow commissioners. She didn’t initially specifically mention The Villages by name, but she pointed out how in Sumter County “one individual group of people has taken over the commission.”

That commission is currently embroiled in controversy after approving a 25-percent tax hike last year to largely pay for Villages infrastructure in the growing Southern Oaks area. Three of the commissioners – Al Butler, Steve Printz and Don Burgess – clearly are considered Developer candidates, as is Doug Gilpin, who works for major Villages supplier T&D Concrete.

Butler, Printz and Burgess are up for re-election this year and all three are facing challengers who don’t appear to be connected to the Developer. A Political Action Committee, Fair Government for Sumter, formed and has taken aim at the three incumbents. And the Reverse One Sumter initiative was launched in an effort to eliminate countywide voting for commissioners and once again have them chosen by voters from their individual districts.