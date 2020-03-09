Search
Monday, March 9, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

It's only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it's only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Letters to the Editor

We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Leesburg blesses ordinance guarding against takeover by The Villages

With The Villages planning to build thousands of homes in the city, Leesburg commissioners took the first step Monday night in protecting the government body from being taken over by any special interest group.

Commissioners approved an ordinance calling for a referendum question to be placed on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot that would start the process of the city switching to commissioners elected from five distinct districts instead of the current makeup of three from districts and two at-large representatives. That would require a change to the city’s charter and would prohibit any one group, neighborhood or developer from obtaining a three-person majority on the commission by getting both at-large candidates elected from their areas or communities.

This map shows close to 1,200 acres where The Villages plans to build homes and commercial businesses in Leesburg.

The first reading of the ordinance was held two weeks ago – on the same night the commission approved five ordinances paving the way for The Villages to expand the massive retirement community into the city. That expansion eventually will include thousands of homes located in various parcels near the Florida Turnpike and the Villages of Southern Oaks in Sumter County.

Leesburg Mayor Elise Dennison

Mayor Elise Dennison, who represents District 3 where the city’s growth boom is under way, called for the ordinance to come before her fellow commissioners. She didn’t initially specifically mention The Villages by name, but she pointed out how in Sumter County “one individual group of people has taken over the commission.”

That commission is currently embroiled in controversy after approving a 25-percent tax hike last year to largely pay for Villages infrastructure in the growing Southern Oaks area. Three of the commissioners – Al Butler, Steve Printz and Don Burgess – clearly are considered Developer candidates, as is Doug Gilpin, who works for major Villages supplier T&D Concrete.

Butler, Printz and Burgess are up for re-election this year and all three are facing challengers who don’t appear to be connected to the Developer. A Political Action Committee, Fair Government for Sumter, formed and has taken aim at the three incumbents. And the Reverse One Sumter initiative was launched in an effort to eliminate countywide voting for commissioners and once again have them chosen by voters from their individual districts.

News

News

Crime

Crime

Crime

News

Crime

Larry D. Croom

News

News

Crime

Crime

News

Crime

Opinions

Opinions

Medicare For All

Hugo Buchanan is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but in an Op-Ed Buchanan asks what would be wrong with Medicare For All?
Read more
Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after throwing clock at man friend on day of time change

A Villager was jailed after throwing a clock at her man friend on the day Americans were springing forward.
Crime

Wildwood chief reports violent crime down while burglaries spike in Antrim Dells

The Wildwood police chief has reported violent crime is down while there was also a “cluster” of recent burglaries spike in the Village of Antrim Dells.
