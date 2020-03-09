‘Problem’ child who had to pee arrested after battle with father

A Villages couple’s problem child who cut through a neighbor’s yard because he had to “pee,” was jailed after a disturbance.

Bryan Krauss, 42, was arrested Sunday at his parents’ home on Victory Drive in the Village of Osceola Hills.

Krauss, who has a history of dodging prosecution after previous arrests, said he had been walking home at about 11:30 a.m. and “had to pee badly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The New York native said “he didn’t feel like walking around the entire block,” so he cut through the neighbor’s backyard as as shortcut. He said he knew the neighbor would disapprove, but Krauss cut through the neighbor’s yard because he “didn’t have any other choice.”

When Krauss walked through the front door, his father started “yelling” at him for cutting through the neighbor’s yard. Krauss said his father threatened to kick him out of the house. The father threatened to call 911 and Krauss took away the phone, the report said.

A neighbor called 911 when hearing the disturbance at the Krauss home. The neighbor described Krauss as a “problem” person.

Krauss was taken into custody on a charge of depriving use of 911. He was booked on $2,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Krauss was arrested in 2018 after a family brawl at the home, but the case was dropped by the prosecutor’s office. He was arrested in 2016 for violating an order of protection, but that case was dropped. His mother had obtained an order of protection in 2014, according to Sumter County Court records. Kruass was arrested in 2014 on a charge of battery, and was placed on probation.