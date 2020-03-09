Search
Monday, March 9, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

It's only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it's only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Letters to the Editor

We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
‘Problem’ child who had to pee arrested after battle with father

Bryan Krauss

A Villages couple’s problem child who cut through a neighbor’s yard because he had to “pee,” was jailed after a disturbance.

Bryan Krauss, 42, was arrested Sunday at his parents’ home on Victory Drive in the Village of Osceola Hills.

Krauss, who has a history of dodging prosecution after previous arrests, said he had been walking home at about 11:30 a.m. and “had to pee badly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The New York native said “he didn’t feel like walking around the entire block,” so he cut through the neighbor’s backyard as as shortcut. He said he knew the neighbor would disapprove, but Krauss cut through the neighbor’s yard because he “didn’t have any other choice.”

When Krauss walked through the front door, his father started “yelling” at him for cutting through the neighbor’s yard. Krauss said his father threatened to kick him out of the house. The father threatened to call 911 and Krauss took away the phone, the report said.

A neighbor called 911 when hearing the disturbance at the Krauss home. The neighbor described Krauss as a “problem” person.

Krauss was taken into custody on a charge of depriving use of 911. He was booked on $2,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Krauss was arrested in 2018 after a family brawl at the home, but the case was dropped by the prosecutor’s office. He was arrested in 2016 for violating an order of protection, but that case was dropped. His mother had obtained an order of protection in 2014, according to Sumter County Court records. Kruass was arrested in 2014 on a charge of battery, and was placed on probation.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Medicare For All

Hugo Buchanan is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but in an Op-Ed Buchanan asks what would be wrong with Medicare For All?
Read more
Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after throwing clock at man friend on day of time change

A Villager was jailed after throwing a clock at her man friend on the day Americans were springing forward.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood chief reports violent crime down while burglaries spike in Antrim Dells

The Wildwood police chief has reported violent crime is down while there was also a "cluster" of recent burglaries spike in the Village of Antrim Dells.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram