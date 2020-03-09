Villager jailed after throwing clock at man friend on day of time change

A Villager was jailed after throwing a clock at her man friend on the day Americans were springing forward.

Janet Frizzell, 73, who lives at 2201 Bachman Path in the Village of Buttonwood, was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of battery of a person over the age of 65.

The man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Frizzell kicked him in the shins and threw a clock at him.

Frizzell claimed she had been “slapped around” by her man friend. She was determined to be the primary aggressor.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.