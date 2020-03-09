Search
Monday, March 9, 2020
Meta Minton
Letters

Letters to the Editor

It’s only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Letters to the Editor

We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Villager jailed after throwing clock at man friend on day of time change

Janet Frizzell

A Villager was jailed after throwing a clock at her man friend on the day Americans were springing forward.

Janet Frizzell, 73, who lives at 2201 Bachman Path in the Village of Buttonwood, was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of battery of a person over the age of 65.

The man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Frizzell kicked him in the shins and threw a clock at him.

Frizzell claimed she had been “slapped around” by her man friend. She was determined to be the primary aggressor.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

Opinions

Medicare For All

Hugo Buchanan is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but in an Op-Ed Buchanan asks what would be wrong with Medicare For All?
Read more
