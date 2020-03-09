Visually impaired Villagers lead charge for reforming multi-modal paths

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday heard from visually impaired Villagers who are calling for change on the multi-modal paths in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“As The Villages Visually Impaired Persons Support Group, we have been extremely concerned about the safety of our members walking on the multi-modal paths,” said the group’s president, Donna Evans of the Village of De Allende. “The paths have proven to be dangerous for pedestrians! Some of our members have been harassed and even struck by golf cart drivers.”

She said The Villages has become a “sprawling community” and the vibe has changed significantly since she moved here in the 1990s.

She predicted that in five years, The Villages’ population will swell to a quarter of a million residents.

“If I wasn’t married to my ‘chauffeur,’ I wouldn’t move here. The Villages does not support pedestrians. The Villages does not support the visually impaired,” she added.

Evans added that she is worried about the new golf cart bridges that will connect the newest sections of The Villages. She is concerned they will continue to co-mingle walkers, bicyclists and golf carts.

“It’s the perfect storm,” she said.

Members of PWAC, which oversees infrastructures and amenities south of County Road 466, said their authority is limited when it comes to the multi-modal paths. PWAC has no say over law enforcement. It is unclear whether the enormous cost of enlarging the paths would bring about the desired impact on safety.

PWAC member Jerry Vicenti, an enthusiastic bicyclist who racks up thousands of miles each year, said he won’t ride on the multi-modal paths. He said walkers and cyclists who travel through the tunnels on the multi-modals are playing “Russian roulette.”

PWAC members contend much of the speeding, aggressive maneuvering and poor decisions boil down to individual behavior. PWAC members said walkers need to pay attention, take off the headphones and dress in bright clothing. Golf cart operators should slow down and yield to pedestrians.

“This is going to come down to personal responsibility,” said PWAC member Don Wiley, who added that the offenders represent a small percentage of residents. “People are making poor decisions. We cannot legislate their poor decisions.”