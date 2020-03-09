Search
Monday, March 9, 2020
Meta Minton
Visually impaired Villagers lead charge for reforming multi-modal paths

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday heard from visually impaired Villagers who are calling for change on the multi-modal paths in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

It's only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it's only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Letters to the Editor

We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Visually impaired Villagers lead charge for reforming multi-modal paths

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday heard from visually impaired Villagers who are calling for change on the multi-modal paths in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“As The Villages Visually Impaired Persons Support Group, we have been extremely concerned about the safety of our members walking on the multi-modal paths,” said the group’s president, Donna Evans of the Village of De Allende. “The paths have proven to be dangerous for pedestrians! Some of our members have been harassed and even struck by golf cart drivers.”

Members of the visually impaired community spoke Monday before the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

She said The Villages has become a “sprawling community” and the vibe has changed significantly since she moved here in the 1990s.

She predicted that in five years, The Villages’ population will swell to a quarter of a million residents.

“If I wasn’t married to my ‘chauffeur,’ I wouldn’t move here. The Villages does not support pedestrians. The Villages does not support the visually impaired,” she added.

Evans added that she is worried about the new golf cart bridges that will connect the newest sections of The Villages. She is concerned they will continue to co-mingle walkers, bicyclists and golf carts.

“It’s the perfect storm,” she said.

Members of PWAC, which oversees infrastructures and amenities south of County Road 466, said their authority is limited when it comes to the multi-modal paths. PWAC has no say over law enforcement. It is unclear whether the enormous cost of enlarging the paths would bring about the desired impact on safety.

PWAC member Jerry Vicenti won’t ride on the multi-modal paths or use the tunnels.

PWAC member Jerry Vicenti, an enthusiastic bicyclist who racks up thousands of miles each year, said he won’t ride on the multi-modal paths. He said walkers and cyclists who travel through the tunnels on the multi-modals are playing “Russian roulette.”

PWAC members contend much of the speeding, aggressive maneuvering and poor decisions boil down to individual behavior. PWAC members said walkers need to pay attention, take off the headphones and dress in bright clothing. Golf cart operators should slow down and yield to pedestrians.

“This is going to come down to personal responsibility,” said PWAC member Don Wiley, who added that the offenders represent a small percentage of residents. “People are making poor decisions. We cannot legislate their poor decisions.”

Opinions

Medicare For All

Hugo Buchanan is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but in an Op-Ed Buchanan asks what would be wrong with Medicare For All?
