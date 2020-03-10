Congressman Webster calls for prioritized resources for Florida residents

Here are the latest details on COVID-19 – also known as Coronavirus.

On Friday, Florida Blue announced it will waive all copays and deductibles for the medical testing for COVID-19 for members who are part of their commercial insurance plans, including Affordable Care Act (ACA), Individual and Medicare Advantage health care plans. Doctor ordered testing for COVID-19 will also be covered under Medicare as well.

Last week, Congress passed and on Friday, the President signed legislation that provides up to $7.76 billion to federal, state and local agencies to combat the coronavirus and authorizes an additional $500 million in waivers for Medicare telehealth restrictions. This emergency funding includes:

More than $4 billion for more tests and research and development of vaccines and medicine and to procure vaccines when available

$2.2 billion for the CDC as they support state and local response efforts and to refill their Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund, which is used to prevent, prepare and respond to disease.

$1.25 billion for the State Department and USAID to protect Americans abroad and prevent spread of illness and infection before it reaches U.S.

$20 million for disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by coronavirus.

This funding will ensure that the federal governments robust response to the coronavirus can continue.

On Thursday, my Florida colleagues and I sent a letter to President Trump requesting resources be prioritized for Florida given our uniquely largely senior population and high tourism. For latest information and tips to minimize risk and exposure visit: http://bit.ly/CV19Info

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.