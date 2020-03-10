Search
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Congressman Daniel Webster
Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

It’s only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Letters to the Editor

We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Congressman Webster calls for prioritized resources for Florida residents

Congressman Daniel Webster

Here are the latest details on COVID-19 – also known as Coronavirus.

On Friday, Florida Blue announced it will waive all copays and deductibles for the medical testing for COVID-19 for members who are part of their commercial insurance plans, including Affordable Care Act (ACA), Individual and Medicare Advantage health care plans. Doctor ordered testing for COVID-19 will also be covered under Medicare as well.

Last week, Congress passed and on Friday, the President signed legislation that provides up to $7.76 billion to federal, state and local agencies to combat the coronavirus and authorizes an additional $500 million in waivers for Medicare telehealth restrictions. This emergency funding includes:

  • More than $4 billion for more tests and research and development of vaccines and medicine and to procure vaccines when available
  • $2.2 billion for the CDC as they support state and local response efforts and to refill their Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund, which is used to prevent, prepare and respond to disease.
  • $1.25 billion for the State Department and USAID to protect Americans abroad and prevent spread of illness and infection before it reaches U.S.
  • $20 million for disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by coronavirus.

This funding will ensure that the federal governments robust response to the coronavirus can continue.

On Thursday, my Florida colleagues and I sent a letter to President Trump requesting resources be prioritized for Florida given our uniquely largely senior population and high tourism. For latest information and tips to minimize risk and exposure visit: http://bit.ly/CV19Info

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Related Articles

Opinions

Medicare For All

Hugo Buchanan is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but in an Op-Ed Buchanan asks what would be wrong with Medicare For All?
Opinions

Governor goes after coalition director accused of living high on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Ron DeSantis has unleashed the dogs on a coalition and its director who apparently lived lavishly on the taxpayers' dime.
Opinions

Stingy spigots should spark serious reflection on growth

The Villages desperately needs a workforce to support its massive expansion and that workforce needs some place to live. And to have a place to live, those people need water.
Opinions

Printer woes

Sometimes when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
Opinions

Changing our habits could help protect our health

A Villager says some common sense changes in our habits could help protect our health with regard to the Coronavirus.
Opinions

Keep moving for a longer and better life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises that everyone should try to keep moving their muscles every day. He takes a look at the science behind that advice.
Opinions

Trump Administration has taken this virus outbreak seriously

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the federal and state response to the Coronavirus.
Congressman Daniel Webster

Opinions

Congressman Webster calls for prioritized resources for Florida residents

Congressman Webster is calling on the Trump Administration for prioritized resources for Florida's uniquely at-risk population when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Tuesday, March 10

No Regrets Band Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Paradise Band Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Blue Stone Circle Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
News

News

News

Crime

Crime

Wildwood chief reports violent crime down while burglaries spike in Antrim Dells

The Wildwood police chief has reported violent crime is down while there was also a “cluster” of recent burglaries in the Village of Antrim Dells.
Read more
