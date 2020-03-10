Continental Country Club man arrested after altercation with woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after an altercation with a woman at his home in the Wildwood development.

Brian Lee Weller, 54, was arrested on a charge of battery Sunday night at his home on Big Oak Lane in Wildwood. He said he had confronted the woman in the kitchen of his home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he pushed her and “poked” her with a broom to prevent her from coming any further into the house. She fled and contracted law enforcement from Leesburg.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was released after posting $500 bond.

In 2014, Weller had been arrested after a woman went to the hospital to seek treatment for injuries suffered during an altercation at his home. That case was dropped by the prosecutor’s office.