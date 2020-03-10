Search
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Fear of Coronavirus outbreak raises possibility of canceling Leesburg Bikefest

Leesburg’s Bikefest is a month and a half away but with fears of the Coronavirus quickly spreading, one city commissioner has raised the possibility of canceling the upcoming highly popular event.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walker tells of scary encounter with golf cart

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of a near miss with a golf cart while she was out walking with companions.
Letters to the Editor

How does this happen?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says forget about the yard ornaments. There is a bigger eyesore in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Fear of Coronavirus outbreak raises possibility of canceling Leesburg Bikefest

Leesburg’s Bikefest is a month and a half away but with fears of the Coronavirus quickly spreading, one city commissioner has raised the possibility of canceling the upcoming highly popular event – and others – that pump millions of dollar into the tri-county area.

Leesburg Bikefest, which is scheduled to begin on April 24, brings thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts into the city and pumps millions of dollars into the tri-county area.

“I know from talking to people that they still think this is not a big deal and hopefully it’s not going to be,” Commissioner Dan Robuck III said during Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting. “But three weeks ago in Italy they had three cases and they just announced that the entire country is on quarantine. They’ve canceled all large gatherings, churches, everything through April 2. So, they went from three cases to 60 million people in quarantine. It can happen very quickly.”

Commissioner Dan Robuck III

Robuck said he wasn’t suggesting a decision about canceling Bikefest, this weekend’s 43rd Annual Arts Festival or various recreation programs be made immediately. But he quickly added that city leaders need to be prepared to act quickly – especially when it comes to Bikefest.

“That’s a huge one that brings a couple of hundred thousand people here,” he said. “I think it’s very much in the realm of possibility that we’d have be in the position to cancel that.”

Robuck also encouraged area residents take every precaution possible to thwart the spread of COVID-19 – especially taking time to thoroughly wash their hands.

“It’s literally the number one thing you can do to help stop this spread,” he said.

The longtime commissioner also encouraged residents – especially senior citizens – to get extra months of medications in case issues arise with drugs being available. He suggested having two to three weeks of food available in case of a quarantine-type situation and encouraged those with elderly family members to be available to help them moving forward.

Crime

Continental Country Club man arrested after altercation with woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after an altercation with a woman at his home in the Wildwood development.
News

Villagers proudly watch Eaglets testing their wings

Riders in golf carts, walkers, and even golfers along the Springdale walking/exercise trail near Briarwood Executive Golf Course stopped and watched as our resident Bald Eaglets tried out their wings. Villages-News.com's Ron Clark has been watching the nest.
Crime

Woman 'twitching' while pumping gas arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood 

A woman who was "twitching" while pumping gas was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
News

Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed through Sunday

The Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance through Sunday, March 15.
News

CIC hosting night golf scramble at Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course

Night golf is back – and that means Villagers who want to explore the unique challenges of golfing in the dark have a way to do so.
News

Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.
News

Visually impaired Villagers lead charge for reforming multi-modal paths

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday heard from visually impaired Villagers who are calling for change on the multi-modal paths in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Opinions

Opinions

Congressman Webster calls for prioritized resources for Florida residents

Congressman Webster is calling on the Trump Administration for prioritized resources for Florida's uniquely at-risk population when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Continental Country Club man arrested after altercation with woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after an altercation with a woman at his home in the Wildwood development.
Read more
Crime

Woman 'twitching' while pumping gas arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood 

A woman who was "twitching" while pumping gas was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
