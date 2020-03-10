Search
Home Photos
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Staff Report
78 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walker tells of scary encounter with golf cart

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of a near miss with a golf cart while she was out walking with companions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How does this happen?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says forget about the yard ornaments. There is a bigger eyesore in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Sandhill Crane Gives Worm To Its Young

This mother sandhill crane was spotted giving a worm to its newborn at a pond in Brownwood. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

Sandhill Crane Gives Worm To Its Young
Sandhill Crane Gives Worm To Its Young

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles Near Belle Glade Country Club

These two majestic bald eagles were perched in a tree near Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Bearded Great Blue Heron Near Lake Sumter Landing

This bearded great blue heron was spotted near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Chilly Morning at Lake Sumter Landing

This photo was taken on a chilly morning at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Red-Winged Blackbird At Evans Prairie

Look at the beautiful markings on this red-winged blackbird spotted at Evans Prairie. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagle in Tree with Great Blue Heron Nest

This bald eagle was perched in a tree with a great blue heron nest at Evan's Prairie. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his...
Read more
Photos

Squirrel In Tree Hole At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this squirrel poking its head out of a hole in a tree at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing...
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owl Near Lake Deaton

Look at this majestic great horned owl seen in the early morning near Lake Deaton. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your...
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Photos

Sandhill Crane Gives Worm To Its Young

This mother sandhill crane was spotted giving a worm to its newborn at a pond in Brownwood. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Walker tells of scary encounter with golf cart

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of a near miss with a golf cart while she was out walking with companions.
Read more
Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Read more
Obituaries

Wanda Sue Farmer

Wanda Farmer was a homemaker, loving wife and mother, and was the “Neighborhood Mother” known to the kids “Mama Sue”.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Visually impaired Villagers lead charge for reforming multi-modal paths

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday heard from visually impaired Villagers who are calling for change on the multi-modal paths in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed after throwing clock at man friend on day of time change

A Villager was jailed after throwing a clock at her man friend on the day Americans were springing forward.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Congressman Webster calls for prioritized resources for Florida residents

Congressman Webster is calling on the Trump Administration for prioritized resources for Florida's uniquely at-risk population when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after throwing clock at man friend on day of time change

A Villager was jailed after throwing a clock at her man friend on the day Americans were springing forward.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood chief reports violent crime down while burglaries spike in Antrim Dells

The Wildwood police chief has reported violent crime is down while there was also a “cluster” of recent burglaries in the Village of Antrim Dells.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,020FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,033FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
78 ° F
80.6 °
75.2 °
42 %
1.9mph
1 %
Tue
76 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °

Follow us on Instagram