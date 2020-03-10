Search
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Meta Minton
Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walker tells of scary encounter with golf cart

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of a near miss with a golf cart while she was out walking with companions.
Letters to the Editor

How does this happen?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says forget about the yard ornaments. There is a bigger eyesore in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.

Four vehicles were burglarized between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said. There were windows broken and several items taken.

Restricted Bat League Commissioner Jack Nagle said there were additional car burglaries this past week at the complex.

“For instance, last Thursday afternoon, while a women’s tournament team was practicing, windows of several cars were broken and valuables were stolen,” Nagle said.

He advised players and fans to be sure and lock their doors, take their golf cart keys and keep valuables out of sight.

“And if you see any suspicious activity, call 911,” he added.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Congressman Webster calls for prioritized resources for Florida residents

Congressman Webster is calling on the Trump Administration for prioritized resources for Florida's uniquely at-risk population when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Continental Country Club man arrested after altercation with woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after an altercation with a woman at his home in the Wildwood development.
Read more
