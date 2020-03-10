Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.

Four vehicles were burglarized between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said. There were windows broken and several items taken.

Restricted Bat League Commissioner Jack Nagle said there were additional car burglaries this past week at the complex.

“For instance, last Thursday afternoon, while a women’s tournament team was practicing, windows of several cars were broken and valuables were stolen,” Nagle said.

He advised players and fans to be sure and lock their doors, take their golf cart keys and keep valuables out of sight.

“And if you see any suspicious activity, call 911,” he added.