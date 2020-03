Riders in golf carts, walkers, and even golfers along the Springdale walking/exercise trail near Briarwood Executive Golf Course stopped and watched as our resident Bald Eaglets tried out their wings.

It was very windy, and sometimes comical, to watch the beautiful birds hover above their nest and very carefully land. Each one would take off and hover as the other watched nearby.

An adult stood proudly on the tower above the nest watching its young Eaglets work their wings.