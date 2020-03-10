Search
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Meta Minton
Top Story

Crime

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walker tells of scary encounter with golf cart

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of a near miss with a golf cart while she was out walking with companions.
Letters to the Editor

How does this happen?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says forget about the yard ornaments. There is a bigger eyesore in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Woman 'twitching' while pumping gas arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood 

Hannah Burch

A woman who was “twitching” while pumping gas was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Hannah Eve Burch, 44, of Gainesville, in the wee hours Tuesday morning had been pumping gas into a white Saturn at the Circle K on Main Street when a law enforcement officer noticed that Burch was twitching, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Burch “seemed to not be able to maintain control of her body, making twitch-like movements and gestures, which indicated possibly being under the influence of an unknown substance at the time,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of the nearby CVS Pharmacy.

Burch, who had been traveling as a passenger, was found to be in possession of a pipe that was still hot to the touch. It tested positive for crack cocaine.

Burch was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Meta Minton

Follow us on Instagram