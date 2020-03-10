Woman ‘twitching’ while pumping gas arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood 

A woman who was “twitching” while pumping gas was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Hannah Eve Burch, 44, of Gainesville, in the wee hours Tuesday morning had been pumping gas into a white Saturn at the Circle K on Main Street when a law enforcement officer noticed that Burch was twitching, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Burch “seemed to not be able to maintain control of her body, making twitch-like movements and gestures, which indicated possibly being under the influence of an unknown substance at the time,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of the nearby CVS Pharmacy.

Burch, who had been traveling as a passenger, was found to be in possession of a pipe that was still hot to the touch. It tested positive for crack cocaine.

Burch was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.