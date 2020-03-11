Eugene “Gene” Linder, 70, of The Villages, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born May 6, 1949 in LaSalle, IL and grew up in Lostant, IL.

Gene graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1972. He married Kathleen August 19, 1972. They lived in the LaSalle area for a few years before moving to East Peoria, IL, in 1976. Gene proudly worked for Caterpillar Inc., as a Service Engineer for 33 1/3 years.

He took his family camping and sailing, coached softball, played basketball and softball, served as a volunteer firefighter and was always remodeling and repairing things.

After retirement, Gene and Kathy moved to The Villages, FL. An accomplished woodworker, Gene’s legacy lives on with special wooden trains he handcrafted for each of his five grandchildren, blanket racks for his daughters, a Hole-In-One plaque for the neighborhood and many beautiful pieces of furniture for their home.

In The Villages, Gene enjoyed visiting neighbors, spending time on the golf course, playing water volleyball, serving with the Knights of Columbus and ushering Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was a member of The Villages Woodworkers Shop, St. Jude Friends in Hope Club, Operation Shoebox, Mickey Fanatics, Multiple Myeloma Support Group, and Kidney Disease Support Group.

Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Stachowiak) Linder; daughter, Karen Kalinski and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Brandon (16), and Nathan (13) of Stafford, VA; daughter, Michele Poleski and her husband, Anthony; grandchildren, Alexander (10), Eleanor (7), and Xavier (4) of Pearland, TX; Sister, Gloria Linder and her husband, Gray Gallogly, of Gilroy, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Mary (Mahnich) Linder.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 12 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. The family will receive friends an hour before the Mass. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 5:00 P.M. at the Riverbend Recreation Center, 1833 Corbin Trail, The Villages, FL 33585. All are welcome to attend both the mass and the celebration of Gene’s life. Due to the Lenten season, flowers are not allowed in the church. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Reasearch Hospital at: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/GeneLinder.

Family would like to thank friends and neighbors for their unending support.