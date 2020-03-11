Search
Home Obituaries
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Staff Report
80.3 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villages Honor Flight cancels spring trips to D.C. amid Coronavirus fears

Villages Honor Flight is heeding warnings about the spread of COVID-19 by postponing two of its upcoming missions to Washington, D.C.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Eugene “Gene” Linder

An accomplished woodworker, Gene Linder’s legacy lives on with special wooden trains he handcrafted for each of his five grandchildren, blanket racks for his daughters, a hole-in-one plaque for the neighborhood and many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family's home.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Eugene “Gene” Linder

Eugene Linder

Eugene “Gene” Linder, 70, of The Villages, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born May 6, 1949 in LaSalle, IL and grew up in Lostant, IL.

Gene graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1972. He married Kathleen August 19, 1972. They lived in the LaSalle area for a few years before moving to East Peoria, IL, in 1976. Gene proudly worked for Caterpillar Inc., as a Service Engineer for 33 1/3 years.

He took his family camping and sailing, coached softball, played basketball and softball, served as a volunteer firefighter and was always remodeling and repairing things.

After retirement, Gene and Kathy moved to The Villages, FL. An accomplished woodworker, Gene’s legacy lives on with special wooden trains he handcrafted for each of his five grandchildren, blanket racks for his daughters, a Hole-In-One plaque for the neighborhood and many beautiful pieces of furniture for their home.

In The Villages, Gene enjoyed visiting neighbors, spending time on the golf course, playing water volleyball, serving with the Knights of Columbus and ushering Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was a member of The Villages Woodworkers Shop, St. Jude Friends in Hope Club, Operation Shoebox, Mickey Fanatics, Multiple Myeloma Support Group, and Kidney Disease Support Group.

Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Stachowiak) Linder; daughter, Karen Kalinski and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Brandon (16), and Nathan (13) of Stafford, VA; daughter, Michele Poleski and her husband, Anthony; grandchildren, Alexander (10), Eleanor (7), and Xavier (4) of Pearland, TX; Sister, Gloria Linder and her husband, Gray Gallogly, of Gilroy, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Mary (Mahnich) Linder.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 12 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. The family will receive friends an hour before the Mass. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 5:00 P.M. at the Riverbend Recreation Center, 1833 Corbin Trail, The Villages, FL 33585. All are welcome to attend both the mass and the celebration of Gene’s life. Due to the Lenten season, flowers are not allowed in the church. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Reasearch Hospital at: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/GeneLinder.

Family would like to thank friends and neighbors for their unending support.

Related Articles

Obituaries

James Hone, Jr.

James Hone, Jr., age 86, of Summerfield, passed away on Monday, March 9
Read more
Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Read more
Obituaries

Wanda Sue Farmer

Wanda Farmer was a homemaker, loving wife and mother, and was the “Neighborhood Mother” known to the kids “Mama Sue”.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Read more
Obituaries

Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin

Max Lavin’s best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard Burl Fewell

Richard Fewell's hobbies were scuba diving, sailing, hiking, and golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Obituaries

Eugene “Gene” Linder

An accomplished woodworker, Gene Linder’s legacy lives on with special wooden trains he handcrafted for each of his five grandchildren, blanket racks for his daughters, a hole-in-one plaque for the neighborhood and many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family's home.
Read more
Obituaries

James Hone, Jr.

James Hone, Jr., age 86, of Summerfield, passed away on Monday, March 9
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Preventing spread of Coronavirus in The Villages

Villager Mile Zaremski, writing in a followup Op-Ed, asks why The Villages won't take the lead in safety when it comes to Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,024FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,033FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
80.3 ° F
83 °
77 °
39 %
1.6mph
75 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °

Follow us on Instagram