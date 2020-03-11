Katherine-Ann Brandy Mann (also known as Katie), 33, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Leesburg, Florida. She was born in Akron, Ohio. She was a Rehabilitation Technician (CNA) for The Recovery Village in Umatilla, Florida.

Katie was predeceased by her father, Robert Allen Mann, her aunt Betty Shepherd (Willie) and her aunt Ruth Allen (William).

Katie is survived by her mother, G. Dianne Lemos; her 14-year-old daughter Gina Hartzell; her sister Alicia Lemos (Philip); her brother Seth Lemos (Krystel); her nephew Seth Lemos II; and her nieces Isabelle and Emma Lemos.

She is also survived by her aunt Dorothy Price of Arlington, Ohio; her cousins: Teresa Conine (William) of North Baltimore, OH; Vickie George (Greg) of Forest, OH; Michelle Grose (Marc) of Galesburg, IL; Brett Price of Henderson, NV; Chad Price (Emily) of Arlington, OH; Rhonda Noel (Jeff) of Arcadia, OH; Elizabeth Henry (Bob) of Wisconsin; Steve Allen (Anna) of Marysville, OH; Debbie Sons of Kenton, OH; Erica Allen of Kenton, OH; Jerry Shepherd (Wendy) of Rawson, OH; Tracy Shepherd of Kenton, OH; Tina Grohoske (Danny) of Dunkirk, OH. She is survived by many second cousins loved but too numerous to count.

Katie’s greatest accomplishment was being a loving and devoted mother who spent every second of her spare time with Gina and her nephew and nieces. She loved to take them to the beach, Aquatica, movies, park, and dinner. She had a beautiful spirit; she was loving, caring, and funny. She had an infectious smile that would light up a room. She turned dull moments into a comedy session and always made everyone laugh, no matter what the situation was. She was a cherished daughter who helped her mother and left loving messages to her on a daily basis. She looked forward to spending her days with Seth, Krystel, Alicia, and Philip. She loved her family and her friends and made it known they were the most important aspects in her life. She is deeply loved and will be missed.

Katie was passionate about her job in the rehabilitation center. She enjoyed making a difference in her patients’ lives and helping them through the recovery process. She loved all of her co-workers and patients.

Katie had vast faith in the Lord ever since she was a small child. We take comfort in knowing that she now has “joy unspeakable and full of glory” that we all look forward to one day. She is still our beautiful Katie but now has her glorified body. We are comforted also in God’s promise, “He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more; neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” Once again Katie, we love you so much and we look forward to rejoining you one day in our True Home, Heaven!

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home, 134 U.S. 441, Lady Lake, Florida 32159.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.

at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place. Lady Lake, Florida 32159.

Refreshments will be served at the Lemos residence on Monday, March 16, 2020 following the Mass.