Lady Lake police arrest man in rental car stolen in Orange County

Lady Lake police apprehended a man behind the wheel of a rental car that had been stolen in Orange County.

Kenelm Marcus Alleyne, 24, of Orlando, had been driving a silver Nissan Sentra in the wee hours Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have a tag attached, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Teague Trail and Oak Street.

A check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Orange County and belonged to a rental company.

The native of Trinidad and Tobago was arrested on a charge of grand theft auto. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.