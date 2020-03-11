Official worried about darkness at unmanned gate in The Villages

An Amenity Authority Committee member is worried about darkness at an unmanned gate in The Villages.

AAC member John Wilcox, who lives in Villa Berea, raised his ongoing concern about safety at the Village of Polo Ridge entrance gate, located off Buena Vista Boulevard across from The Villages Polo Fields.

“You have a real hard time even seeing where the entry is,” Wilcox said. “Something needs to be done.”

He said he has heard repeatedly about this issue from residents who are concerned about safety.

In desperation, he asked if the blinds could be opened at the unmanned gatehouse at night to provide additional lighting.

District Manager Richard Baier said that type of light could attract bugs and mosquitoes.

There are raised pavement markers in place at the entrance gate. Baier suggested there could be a review of the status of those markers.

Wilcox noted that the gate has been unmanned for several years.

“It was manned when we bought here,” he said.