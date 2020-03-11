POTUS is losing his marbles

To the Editor:

Trump referred to the Washington state governor who is concerned with multiple deaths, as a “snake.”

Wanted Coronavirus cruise ship to stay at sea so the nation’s infected amount would not go up.

The Donald thinks he is so smart regarding the science of this virus, maybe he should have changed careers.

LIES about Coronavirus kits availability, but why should that surprise me? He lies all the time, 16,000 plus now. What is shocking, that there is anybody on this planet that supports this nut case. He is supposed to be our ambassador-in-chief to the world. I only hope that our children are not listening.

Jeanie Bartle

Village of La Zamora