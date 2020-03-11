Search
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Miles Zaremski
The Villages

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Walker tells of scary encounter with golf cart

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of a near miss with a golf cart while she was out walking with companions.
Letters to the Editor

How does this happen?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says forget about the yard ornaments. There is a bigger eyesore in The Villages.
Read more
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Preventing spread of Coronavirus in The Villages

Miles Zaremski

The Villages-News.com site was prescient in publishing my remarks of four days ago, March 5 (“Changing our habits could help protect our health”), but, unfortunately, they, and my emails to them, have not budged Village officials to more publicly formalize an announcement on ways for Villagers to more fully protect themselves against the spread of the Coronavirus, particularly since it disproportionately affects an older population as is found in The Villages and the activities undertaken by thousands of its residents.

My thesis focused on minimizing, or preventing, skin-to-skin contact as typically occurs, for example, after opposing teams at the end of a softball game give each other “high-fives” or picklers after their matches coming to the net to do the same with the opposing team members.

No doubt other recreational activities involve the same type contact, and, to be sure, The Villages population is not a typical nationwide community population where the virus continues to spread for which the CDC and local public health officials have issued generic warnings, like washing hands, using hadn’t wipes and sanitizers, and staying home when sick.

I mentioned in what I wrote examples of how such contact is being eliminated in other contexts such as pro basketball players eliminating the high five after their games. Now add to that list college coaches and their team members if what I saw the other evening after the Duke-UNC game is any (further) example. 

After his team won, Coach K of Duke merely did a “fist bump” to UNC’s coaches and players. The airwaves are also now full of warnings to NOT handshake, since skin to skin contact is a ready petri dish to spread the potential for disease.  Why Village officials won’t take the lead in this regard not only on behalf of all its residents, but as a leader among all retirement communities nationwide, is puzzling at a minimum and a showing a total disregard and irresponsibility of leadership to its citizenry at the other end.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.

Follow us on Instagram