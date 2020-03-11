Reckless driver arrested on DUI charge near Haciendas of Mission Hills

A reckless driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge near the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Gregory Douglas Whitten, 33, of Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of an eastbound gray Nissan Frontier truck at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 466 when he was pulled over, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He told a deputy that he had been “drinking the night before and was on his way to work,” the arrest report said.

Whitten had a raspy voice and bloodshot eyes. There were unopened bottles of vodka on the seat of his vehicle. A check revealed a DUI conviction in 2006 in Marion County.

He became argumentative during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .260 and .244 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.