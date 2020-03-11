Search
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Staff Report
Villages Honor Flight cancels spring trips to D.C. amid Coronavirus fears

Villages Honor Flight is heeding warnings about the spread of COVID-19 by postponing two of its upcoming missions to Washington, D.C.
Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Robert C. Benson

For many years, Bob Benson was a member of a barbershop quartet.  During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. 
Read more
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Robert C. Benson

Robert C. Benson

Robert C. “Bob” Benson, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 7, 2020, four weeks shy of his 90th birthday. He was the husband of Rosalie (Ropiak) Benson for 62 years.

Bob was born April 9, 1930 in Ellenville, NY, a son of Clyde Samuel and Marguerite (Hamilton) Benson. He was a graduate of Ithaca College, and served as a pilot in the United States Air Force.  Bob then went on to a successful career as an insurance agent.  He founded The Benson Agency in Oneonta, NY and operated the business for 35 years.

While in business, Bob volunteered his time to many civic associations in Oneonta, NY, including the Kiwanis Club, the Jaycees and  the Future for Oneonta Foundation. He also served on the board of the A. O. Fox Memorial Hospital.

For many years, he was a member of a barbershop quartet.  During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking.  Bob also was a family man and adored spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and dog, Prince Harry.

Bob is survived by his wife, Rosalie, and children, JoAnn  Vosburgh and her husband, Mark, of  Hudson, OH, Robert C. Benson Jr. and his wife, Pam, of Summerfield, FL, and Sue Benson Kowalczyk of  Oxford, FL.  He was predeceased by a second son, William C. Benson.

He also is survived by brothers, Peter W. Benson and his wife Elizabeth of Ellenville, NY,  and Thomas G. Benson and his wife Carolyn, of Grand Isle, VT. He also has two grandchildren, Francis Robert Benson  and Shanleigh Nicole Benson. Bob also has several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A  Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell FL.   In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Hospice or your favorite charity.

A separate memorial will be planned for Bob in Oneonta, NY this summer.

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Preventing spread of Coronavirus in The Villages

Villager Mile Zaremski, writing in a followup Op-Ed, asks why The Villages won't take the lead in safety when it comes to Coronavirus.
Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
