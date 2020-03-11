Robert C. “Bob” Benson, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 7, 2020, four weeks shy of his 90th birthday. He was the husband of Rosalie (Ropiak) Benson for 62 years.

Bob was born April 9, 1930 in Ellenville, NY, a son of Clyde Samuel and Marguerite (Hamilton) Benson. He was a graduate of Ithaca College, and served as a pilot in the United States Air Force. Bob then went on to a successful career as an insurance agent. He founded The Benson Agency in Oneonta, NY and operated the business for 35 years.

While in business, Bob volunteered his time to many civic associations in Oneonta, NY, including the Kiwanis Club, the Jaycees and the Future for Oneonta Foundation. He also served on the board of the A. O. Fox Memorial Hospital.

For many years, he was a member of a barbershop quartet. During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. Bob also was a family man and adored spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and dog, Prince Harry.

Bob is survived by his wife, Rosalie, and children, JoAnn Vosburgh and her husband, Mark, of Hudson, OH, Robert C. Benson Jr. and his wife, Pam, of Summerfield, FL, and Sue Benson Kowalczyk of Oxford, FL. He was predeceased by a second son, William C. Benson.

He also is survived by brothers, Peter W. Benson and his wife Elizabeth of Ellenville, NY, and Thomas G. Benson and his wife Carolyn, of Grand Isle, VT. He also has two grandchildren, Francis Robert Benson and Shanleigh Nicole Benson. Bob also has several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell FL. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Hospice or your favorite charity.

A separate memorial will be planned for Bob in Oneonta, NY this summer.