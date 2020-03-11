Search
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Staying safe on the golf cart paths

To the Editor:

I frequently drive my golf cart and often pass walkers who are not facing the traffic, walking side by side and my pet peeve – WEARING GRAY!  Please walkers and runners and bikers wear bright colors so you can be SEEN more easily.
The black and gray shirts and shorts or leggings blend in with the path and that extra second required to see you clearly can be the difference between a pleasant run or an accident. Also please don’t pass bikers unless you have a clear path 3 feet from the bike, never where the paths are 2-way.
Are the extra few seconds worth knowing you injured a fellow Villager?

Karen Smith
Village of Sabal Chase

 

