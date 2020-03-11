Sumter official says ‘It’s a matter of time’ when it comes to COVID-19

Sumter County has had no cases of the coronavirus, but several individuals are being monitored, Assistant County Administrator Stephen Kennedy told commissioners on Tuesday.

Kennedy also said the county public health department is keeping informed about the virus.

“Basically there is a very strong county awareness,” he said. “If you’re sick, stay home.”

The Sumter County Health Department has already advised “social distancing.”

Commissioner Doug Gilpin said Gov. Ron DeSantis is aware of the situation in every county. Florida is vulnerable, he said, because it attracts so many international travelers.

Statewide, two people have died from the virus. There are 28 active Florida cases, including two non-residents, as of Wednesday afternoon. The governor said there are 147 tests pending results. He said 353 are currently being monitored, and a total of 877 people have been monitored. DeSantis also announced that he’s banning visitors from assisted living facilities and nursing homes if they’re showing any symptoms of the virus, or if they just returned from a cruise or international travel.

Chairman Steve Printz said the disease is likely to spread and “it’s just a question of when.”