Village of Marsh Bend woman injured in crash with semi on U.S. 301

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning after a crash with a semi on U.S. 301.

Ellen Stockman, 64, had been driving a burgundy Fiat at 10:35 a.m. when the collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 124A, near the strip mall which includes Napolino’s restaurant and Lucky U Cycles.

Stockman had been driving on County Road 124A and was “inattentive” when she pulled from the stop sign and struck a Peterbilt truck hauling a trailer, driven by 32-year-old Victor Matthias, according to the Wildwood Police Department. Matthias had been traveling on U.S. 301 when the collision occurred.

Stockman’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Matthias was not injured.

There were no tickets issued.