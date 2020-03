This Citizens Climate Lobby sponsored event scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday is being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was to take place at the Moyer Recreation Center.

National and local health authorities have determined that social distancing reduces the risk of spreading or contracting this virus.

“We are canceling out of an abundance of caution to avoid the possibility of unnecessarily exposing participants,” said Steve Hendrickson, one of the organizers of the event.