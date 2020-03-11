Villages Honor Flight cancels spring trips to D.C. amid Coronavirus fears

Villages Honor Flight is heeding warnings about the spread of COVID-19 by postponing two of its upcoming missions to Washington, D.C.

The group’s board of directors made the decision to delay its two springs flights, which were scheduled for April 1 and May 27, until sometime in the fall.

“We know the Coronavirus has caused a real concern, especially for those most susceptible to it,” said Hub President Rob Hempel. “The basis for our decision was the safety of our veterans and guardians.”

In mid-summer, the board will reassess the situation with the virus and make decisions regarding the fall missions.

The April 1 trip was supposed to be The Villages Honor Flight’s 50th mission. It was to include 44 veterans, two of whom served in World War II, while others were in the Korean War, Vietnam War, the Berlin Crisis, the Cold War and others.

In honor of the 50th mission milestone, the group recently held a gathering at The Villages Polo Fields for participants, Honor Flight volunteers and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps to spell out “50!” More than 300 people participated in the photo op and they also received special pins commemorating the mission.

Villages Honor Flight formed in late 2011 and made its first flight to Washington, D.C. on May 26, 2012. Veterans participating in the events meet at American Legion Post 347 in the wee hours of the morning and take buses to Orlando International Airport. From there, they fly to Baltimore and after many special greetings at the airport, they take a bus tour through the city and visit the National World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.