Search
Home News
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Larry D. Croom
80.3 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villages Honor Flight cancels spring trips to D.C. amid Coronavirus fears

Villages Honor Flight is heeding warnings about the spread of COVID-19 by postponing two of its upcoming missions to Washington, D.C.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert C. Benson

For many years, Bob Benson was a member of a barbershop quartet.  During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. 
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Villages Honor Flight cancels spring trips to D.C. amid Coronavirus fears

Villages Honor Flight is heeding warnings about the spread of COVID-19 by postponing two of its upcoming missions to Washington, D.C.

The group’s board of directors made the decision to delay its two springs flights, which were scheduled for April 1 and May 27, until sometime in the fall.
“We know the Coronavirus has caused a real concern, especially for those most susceptible to it,” said Hub President Rob Hempel. “The basis for our decision was the safety of our veterans and guardians.”

In mid-summer, the board will reassess the situation with the virus and make decisions regarding the fall missions.

The April 1 trip was supposed to be The Villages Honor Flight’s 50th mission. It was to include 44 veterans, two of whom served in World War II, while others were in the Korean War, Vietnam War, the Berlin Crisis, the Cold War and others.

Members of Villages Honor Flight, veterans and guardians marked the upcoming 50th mission to Washington, D.C. in a special way recently at The Villages Polo Field. That flight, scheduled for April 1, and another set for May 27 have been postponed until the fall.

In honor of the 50th mission milestone, the group recently held a gathering at The Villages Polo Fields for participants, Honor Flight volunteers and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps to spell out “50!” More than 300 people participated in the photo op and they also received special pins commemorating the mission.

Villages Honor Flight formed in late 2011 and made its first flight to Washington, D.C. on May 26, 2012. Veterans participating in the events meet at American Legion Post 347 in the wee hours of the morning and take buses to Orlando International Airport. From there, they fly to Baltimore and after many special greetings at the airport, they take a bus tour through the city and visit the National World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

Related Articles

News

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
News

Sumter County incumbent pours $5,000 into his own campaign fund

An incumbent Sumter County commissioner has poured $5,000 of his own money into his campaign fund.
Read more
News

Fear of Coronavirus outbreak raises possibility of canceling Leesburg Bikefest

Leesburg’s Bikefest is a month and a half away but with fears of the Coronavirus quickly spreading, one city commissioner has raised the possibility of canceling the upcoming highly popular event.
Read more
Crime

Continental Country Club man arrested after altercation with woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after an altercation with a woman at his home in the Wildwood development.
Read more
News

Villagers proudly watch Eaglets testing their wings

Riders in golf carts, walkers, and even golfers along the Springdale walking/exercise trail near Briarwood Executive Golf Course stopped and watched as our resident Bald Eaglets tried out their wings. Villages-News.com's Ron Clark has been watching the nest.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Photos

SpaceX Launch As Seen From Village of Fenney

This was the view of the SpaceX launch on March 6 from the Village of Fenney. Thanks to David Grossman for sharing his photo! Share...
Read more
Obituaries

Robert C. Benson

For many years, Bob Benson was a member of a barbershop quartet.  During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. 
Read more
Obituaries

Katherine-Ann Brandy Mann

Katie Mann was passionate about her job at The Recovery Village in Umatilla. She enjoyed making a difference in her patients’ lives and helping them through the recovery process. She loved all of her co-workers and patients.
Read more
Obituaries

Eugene “Gene” Linder

An accomplished woodworker, Gene Linder’s legacy lives on with special wooden trains he handcrafted for each of his five grandchildren, blanket racks for his daughters, a hole-in-one plaque for the neighborhood and many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family's home.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Preventing spread of Coronavirus in The Villages

Villager Mile Zaremski, writing in a followup Op-Ed, asks why The Villages won't take the lead in safety when it comes to Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,024FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,033FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
80.3 ° F
83 °
77 °
39 %
1.6mph
75 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °

Follow us on Instagram