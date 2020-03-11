Search
Home Letters to the Editor
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Letters to the Editor
80.3 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villages Honor Flight cancels spring trips to D.C. amid Coronavirus fears

Villages Honor Flight is heeding warnings about the spread of COVID-19 by postponing two of its upcoming missions to Washington, D.C.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Villages must act now on COVID-19

To the Editor:

Even as the spread of COVID-19 continues unabated, both in the U.S. and abroad, The Villages’ full entertainment schedule is proceeding as planned. This is frankly insane, considering what we know about this virus and that (as an older community) we stand to take a much worse hit than most other towns.
Let’s not sugarcoat things: We already know community transmission is occurring in Florida. For all we know, someone in The Villages may already be infected and asymptomatic. A nursing home in Washington state was seeing residents go from no symptoms to dead in just hours.
This virus is practically on our doorstep, so The Villages must be proactive and decisive to mitigate any harm. Ideally, all concerts, shows, gatherings and clubs should be canceled until further notice. We must also provide free COVID-19 testing to any Villager who wants it. Let’s not wait until Villagers are dying and our hospitals are overwhelmed before we take action.

Ben Douthett
Village of Dunedin

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

POTUS is losing his marbles

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Trump is losing his marbles.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Walker tells of scary encounter with golf cart

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of a near miss with a golf cart while she was out walking with companions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How does this happen?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says forget about the yard ornaments. There is a bigger eyesore in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too many golf carts are speeding

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends too many golf carts are speeding on the multi-modal paths.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Latest Posts

Letters to the Editor

Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

POTUS is losing his marbles

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Trump is losing his marbles.
Read more
News

Villages Honor Flight cancels spring trips to D.C. amid Coronavirus fears

Villages Honor Flight is heeding warnings about the spread of COVID-19 by postponing two of its upcoming missions to Washington, D.C.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Preventing spread of Coronavirus in The Villages

Villager Mile Zaremski, writing in a followup Op-Ed, asks why The Villages won't take the lead in safety when it comes to Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,024FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,033FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
80.3 ° F
83 °
77 °
39 %
1.6mph
75 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °

Follow us on Instagram