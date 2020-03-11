Villages must act now on COVID-19

To the Editor:

Even as the spread of COVID-19 continues unabated, both in the U.S. and abroad, The Villages’ full entertainment schedule is proceeding as planned. This is frankly insane, considering what we know about this virus and that (as an older community) we stand to take a much worse hit than most other towns.

Let’s not sugarcoat things: We already know community transmission is occurring in Florida. For all we know, someone in The Villages may already be infected and asymptomatic. A nursing home in Washington state was seeing residents go from no symptoms to dead in just hours.

This virus is practically on our doorstep, so The Villages must be proactive and decisive to mitigate any harm. Ideally, all concerts, shows, gatherings and clubs should be canceled until further notice. We must also provide free COVID-19 testing to any Villager who wants it. Let’s not wait until Villagers are dying and our hospitals are overwhelmed before we take action.

Ben Douthett

Village of Dunedin