Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Meta Minton
Letters to the Editor

Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Letters to the Editor

Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert C. Benson

For many years, Bob Benson was a member of a barbershop quartet.  During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. 
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Villages officials questioned by residents about possible dangers of Coronavirus

From taking residents’ temperatures upon entry to the Savannah Center to the potential danger of slow dancing at the town squares, Villages officials are being peppered with many questions about the Coronavirus.

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday discussed at length what COVID-19 means here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and heard from residents who had ideas for combatting the threat.

Villager Ron Ballard, who was an associate director for global health for the Centers for Disease Control and still serves as a consultant for the World Health Organization, said Villagers could be uniquely endangered in the new era of Coronavirus.

“The risk of infection is the same. The risk of the complications is much higher here,” Ballard said in reference to the senior population in The Villages.

He suggested that in the event that existing medical facilities become overwhelmed, neighborhood teams should be established to care for those in need. He offered his services to the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Jim Stickel, a resident of the Greenbriar Villas, suggested bold strategies such as taking the temperature of everyone entering the Savannah Center. He also wondered about the many clubs and social groups in The Villages.

“What is your recommendation for people running groups in The Villages? I think there needs to be some guidance,” Stickel told the AAC.

He relayed a story about a woman who had been coughing during a group meeting.

“Are the meeting rooms being cleaned between groups?” he asked.

The answer to that was question was no, although the District is looking at stepping up its cleaning services with contractors.

Steve Karzan of the Village of Marsh Bend said it is unknown whether COVID-19 may have already impacted The Villages.

“There is no testing in Sumter County,” Karzan said.

He told Villages-News.com that he was alarmed to find an empty soap dispenser in the men’s restroom at Savannah Center.

AAC member Don Deakin urged preparedness.

“The Villages has about 130,000 residents, most who are in the ‘senior’ category. We might be the largest concentration of senior citizens anywhere in the world. I think it behooves us, being as large as we are, to be proactive,” Deakin warned. “We should take action before it is too late.”

The District has formed an internal team focused on all aspects of the Coronavirus. The District is facing a barrage of questions from residents, ranging from whether they should refrain from slow dancing at the square to whether they can receive refunds on tickets purchased for shows in The Villages.

Items such as tickets fall under the Entertainment Department, which is not part of the District. Slow dancing remains a personal choice.

The District has adopted a pro-active strategy, from dispensing extra cleaning solution to employees to getting timely information to residents from the CDC, Sumter County Health Department and the state.

In the end, residents will have to make decisions based on their health and their situations, said District Manager Richard Baier.

“It’s no different than going into a busy Wal-Mart or a doctor’s office. Residents have to be prepared,” Baier said.

Village of Marsh Bend woman injured in crash with semi on U.S. 301

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning after a crash with a semi on U.S. 301.
Official worried about darkness at unmanned gate in The Villages

An Amenity Authority Committee member is worried about darkness at the entrance to the Village of Polo Ridge.
Preventing spread of Coronavirus in The Villages

Villager Mile Zaremski, writing in a followup Op-Ed, asks why The Villages won't take the lead in safety when it comes to Coronavirus.
Read more
