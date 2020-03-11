Villages officials questioned by residents about possible dangers of Coronavirus

From taking residents’ temperatures upon entry to the Savannah Center to the potential danger of slow dancing at the town squares, Villages officials are being peppered with many questions about the Coronavirus.

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday discussed at length what COVID-19 means here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and heard from residents who had ideas for combatting the threat.

Villager Ron Ballard, who was an associate director for global health for the Centers for Disease Control and still serves as a consultant for the World Health Organization, said Villagers could be uniquely endangered in the new era of Coronavirus.

“The risk of infection is the same. The risk of the complications is much higher here,” Ballard said in reference to the senior population in The Villages.

He suggested that in the event that existing medical facilities become overwhelmed, neighborhood teams should be established to care for those in need. He offered his services to the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Jim Stickel, a resident of the Greenbriar Villas, suggested bold strategies such as taking the temperature of everyone entering the Savannah Center. He also wondered about the many clubs and social groups in The Villages.

“What is your recommendation for people running groups in The Villages? I think there needs to be some guidance,” Stickel told the AAC.

He relayed a story about a woman who had been coughing during a group meeting.

“Are the meeting rooms being cleaned between groups?” he asked.

The answer to that was question was no, although the District is looking at stepping up its cleaning services with contractors.

Steve Karzan of the Village of Marsh Bend said it is unknown whether COVID-19 may have already impacted The Villages.

“There is no testing in Sumter County,” Karzan said.

He told Villages-News.com that he was alarmed to find an empty soap dispenser in the men’s restroom at Savannah Center.

AAC member Don Deakin urged preparedness.

“The Villages has about 130,000 residents, most who are in the ‘senior’ category. We might be the largest concentration of senior citizens anywhere in the world. I think it behooves us, being as large as we are, to be proactive,” Deakin warned. “We should take action before it is too late.”

The District has formed an internal team focused on all aspects of the Coronavirus. The District is facing a barrage of questions from residents, ranging from whether they should refrain from slow dancing at the square to whether they can receive refunds on tickets purchased for shows in The Villages.

Items such as tickets fall under the Entertainment Department, which is not part of the District. Slow dancing remains a personal choice.

The District has adopted a pro-active strategy, from dispensing extra cleaning solution to employees to getting timely information to residents from the CDC, Sumter County Health Department and the state.

In the end, residents will have to make decisions based on their health and their situations, said District Manager Richard Baier.

“It’s no different than going into a busy Wal-Mart or a doctor’s office. Residents have to be prepared,” Baier said.