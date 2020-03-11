Woman nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart with items worth $43.58 in her purse

A Lakeland woman found herself behind bars Monday night after allegedly concealing merchandise in her purse and walking out of the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to the store, located at 17961 S Hwy. 27/441, and spoke with a loss prevention officer who said he watched 22-year-old Adrienne Tishea Miller take merchandise from shelves and go into the store’s bathroom. He said she took the items out of their packages and put them inside her purse before leaving the store and being stopped, a sheriff’s office report says.

The deputy reviewed video surveillance footage that showed Miller leaving the store. She was accused of stealing $43.58 in merchandise, which included two pairs of headphones, two shoe insoles and one draw-string backpack, the report says.

Miller was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with larceny/petit theft. She was released Tuesday on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.