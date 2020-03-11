Search
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Villages officials questioned by residents about possible dangers of Coronavirus

From taking residents’ temperatures upon entry to the Savannah Center to the potential danger of slow dancing at the town squares, Villages officials are being peppered with many questions about the Coronavirus.
Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Robert C. Benson

For many years, Bob Benson was a member of a barbershop quartet.  During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. 
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Woman nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart with items worth $43.58 in her purse

Adrienne Tishea Miller

A Lakeland woman found herself behind bars Monday night after allegedly concealing merchandise in her purse and walking out of the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to the store, located at 17961 S Hwy. 27/441, and spoke with a loss prevention officer who said he watched 22-year-old Adrienne Tishea Miller take merchandise from shelves and go into the store’s bathroom. He said she took the items out of their packages and put them inside her purse before leaving the store and being stopped, a sheriff’s office report says.

The deputy reviewed video surveillance footage that showed Miller leaving the store. She was accused of stealing $43.58 in merchandise, which included two pairs of headphones, two shoe insoles and one draw-string backpack, the report says.

Miller was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with larceny/petit theft. She was released Tuesday on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Live square entertainment for Thursday, March 12

The Hooligans Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Southbound Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Treasure Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Preventing spread of Coronavirus in The Villages

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in a followup Op-Ed, asks why The Villages won't take the lead in safety when it comes to Coronavirus.
Reckless driver arrested on DUI charge near Haciendas of Mission Hills

A reckless driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge near the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills.
