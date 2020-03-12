Search
Thursday, March 12, 2020
John Shewchuk
Villages officials questioned by residents about possible dangers of Coronavirus

From taking residents’ temperatures upon entry to the Savannah Center to the potential danger of slow dancing at the town squares, Villages officials are being peppered with many questions about the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walkers on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident makes a plea to pedestrians on the multi-modal path.
Letters to the Editor

Junk vehicle in Village of Palo Alto

A Village of Palo Alto, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe a junk car is permitted while a Purple Heart recipient has to tear up his driveway.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Ross J. South

Ross South, who moved to The Villages in 2000, enjoyed sports, particularly golf.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Beer and soda drinkers have no respect for Obama

John Shewchuk

In 2009, in a valiant effort to save the world from ourselves, the Obama administration declared carbon dioxide (CO2) a dangerous pollutant. Incredible. Who’d ever thought plant food was a pollutant.  No doubt pictures of evil plants will soon be appearing on your local post office’s most wanted list.

But back to our salvation.  Following that EPA declaration of war against CO2, and in direct defiance of the Obama administration, the US population went on a drinking binge.  Sales of both beer and soda soared after that sobering ruling. 

But how are beer and soda sales impeding the war on CO2 you ask?  It’s a result of that very familiar, “pop-fizz” sound.  It’s CO2 escaping into the atmosphere.  OMG … how can that be?

Much of that CO2 which is being scrubbed from industrial emissions, are being secretly piped into our beer and soda cans.  This is done by legions of evil industries working deep inside unmarked buildings.  While chanting sinister spells, they use high pressure and very cold temperatures to force this satanic CO2 gas into our beer and soda.  This demonic process is called carbonization.  It’s a conveniently covert way to store a pollutant — and apparently unknown to our government. 

As the CO2 mixes with the soda and beer, it creates carbonic acid.  This “acid” gives your drink that tingly, and slightly stinging sensation, as the carbonic acid wakes up your taste buds.  As an opened container of soda or beer warms, the evil CO2 gas escapes into the air while the carbonic acid levels decrease — and the soda and beer go flat.  So while you exhale CO2 with each breath, and release CO2 with each opened beer and soda (and sparkling water, seltzer, etc.), don’t let the government see you, as you may be arrested for polluting the air. 

One more thing.  As you’re being hauled off to prison for exhaling that wicked CO2 pollutant and drinking those sinful carbonated beverages, your plants will anxiously await your return.  They love you, especially when you talk to them up close. They love your CO2 saturated breath — it’s the food of life for them.

And another thing. Acids and alcohol kill viruses. 

John Shewchuk is resident of the Village of Calumet Grove.

Obituaries

Ross J. South

Ross South, who moved to The Villages in 2000, enjoyed sports, particularly golf.
Obituaries

Paul Edward Cox

Paul was a retired captain from the fire department in Cincinnati, Ohio. 
Obituaries

Thomas E. “Ted” Duncan, Jr.

Ted Duncan had a varied career as a lobbyist for the American Petroleum Industry, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Council.
Letters to the Editor

Walkers on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident makes a plea to pedestrians on the multi-modal path.
News

Sumter official says ‘It’s a matter of time’ when it comes to COVID-19

Sumter County has had no cases of the coronavirus, but several individuals are being monitored. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
News

Villages assisted living facilities making changes in wake of Coronavirus

Assisted living facilities and skilled care facilities in and around The Villages are adapting to the governor’s call for strict limits to visitors in the wake of the Coronavirus.
Read more
