Handyman arrested after caught driving with headlight out on State Road 44

A local handyman was arrested after he was caught driving a vehicle with a headlight out on State Road 44.

Ryan Scott Kling, 29, who operates Ryan Kling Handyman Services LLC, was driving a white 2012 Ford Explorer at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 near Interstate 75 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the vehicle had a headlight out. The vehicle also had a license plate which had expired in February. The Fruitland Park resident was wanted on a warrant charging him with failure to pay child support. His driver’s license was suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond and a $677 cash purge for the child support.