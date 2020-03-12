Search
Friday, March 13, 2020
Meta Minton
CNN interviews Villager famous for anti-Trump stance for upcoming special report

A CNN film crew found emotions running raw Thursday morning as a Villager blasted them for interviewing the community's most famous anti-Trump protester, passing motorists shouted expletives and a trolley-load of prospective homebuyers took it all in.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walkers on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident makes a plea to pedestrians on the multi-modal paths.
Letters to the Editor

Junk vehicle in Village of Palo Alto

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can't believe a junk car is permitted while a Purple Heart recipient has to tear up his driveway.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Ross J. South

Ross South, who moved to The Villages in 2000, enjoyed sports, particularly golf.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

Brett Williamson

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.

Community Watch at 3:30 a.m. Thursday notified the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious vehicle parked behind the VKI Japanese Steak House at Lake Sumter Landing.

A deputy approached the gray 2011 Ford passenger car which had its engine running. Behind the wheel was Brett Michael Williamson, who lives at 2613 Alcade Place in the Village of Collier.

Williamson’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he was thick-tongued, the arrest report said. The deputy asked Williamson why he was in the parking lot at 3:30 a.m. He said he had “just left” a bar at the square and was “about to head home.” The woman in the vehicle volunteered that Williamson had intended to drive her to her golf cart.

Williamson struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point told the deputy, “I can’t do this!” He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Beer and soda drinkers have no respect for Obama

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends beer and soda drinkers have no respect for President Obama.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Crime

Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
