Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.

Community Watch at 3:30 a.m. Thursday notified the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious vehicle parked behind the VKI Japanese Steak House at Lake Sumter Landing.

A deputy approached the gray 2011 Ford passenger car which had its engine running. Behind the wheel was Brett Michael Williamson, who lives at 2613 Alcade Place in the Village of Collier.

Williamson’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he was thick-tongued, the arrest report said. The deputy asked Williamson why he was in the parking lot at 3:30 a.m. He said he had “just left” a bar at the square and was “about to head home.” The woman in the vehicle volunteered that Williamson had intended to drive her to her golf cart.

Williamson struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point told the deputy, “I can’t do this!” He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.