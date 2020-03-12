Multiple cancellations in The Villages over concerns about Coronavirus

There have been multiple cancellations in The Villages over concerns about the Coronavirus.

Cancellation of a Trisha Yearwood concert at The Sharon, events at Savannah Center, Saturday’s craft show and government meetings had previously been announced.

Here is a list of additional cancellations:

• Don Henderson from UF/Central Florida Health/The Villages Regional Hospital had been scheduled to speak Tuesday, March 17 to the Property Owners Association at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The POA is hoping to reschedule his appearance.

• The Villages Straight Shooters Club has announced that the group is canceling all indoor meetings during the month of March 2020.

• Sportswriter Gordon Edes, a scheduled speaker, has been advised not to travel, therefore Red Sox Nation has canceled its March meeting in The Villages.

• The Paisans Club is canceling its Tom Jones Tribute Show set for Sunday, March 15 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center because of the Coronavirus.

• The Monday, March 16 Ladies for Liberty concert has been canceled. It was a decision by Villages Honor Flight. Refunds of the donation price of the tickets will be available if desired. Details are still being worked out.

• Lake County Government is taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus by postponing all county-sponsored events through the end of March.

If your organization has canceled or postponed an event, share the news by contacting us at news@villages-news.com