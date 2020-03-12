Paul Edward Cox: born Feb. 3, 1934 in Portsmouth, OH; died Mar. 9, 2020 in The Villages, FL.

Paul was a retired captain from the Fire Department, Cincinnati, OH. He worked for the department Oct. 25, 1959 – July 31, 1986. Prior to joining the fire department, he faithfully served our country in the US Army.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Joyce; sons retired fireman Kevin Edward Cox, Kenneth Lee Cox, and Daniel Wayne Cox; daughters Paula Jean (Cox) Wells, and Pamela Wray (Cox) Freeman; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 10:00 AM at Immanuel Baptist Church, 8015 SE 180th Street, Oxford, FL 34484. Honors will be rendered at the private inurnment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.