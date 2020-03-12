Search
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Staff Report
Villages officials questioned by residents about possible dangers of Coronavirus

From taking residents’ temperatures upon entry to the Savannah Center to the potential danger of slow dancing at the town squares, Villages officials are being peppered with many questions about the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walkers on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident makes a plea to pedestrians on the multi-modal path.
Letters to the Editor

Junk vehicle in Village of Palo Alto

A Village of Palo Alto, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe a junk car is permitted while a Purple Heart recipient has to tear up his driveway.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Ross J. South

Ross South, who moved to The Villages in 2000, enjoyed sports, particularly golf.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Paul Edward Cox

Paul Cox

Paul Edward Cox: born Feb. 3, 1934 in Portsmouth, OH; died Mar. 9, 2020 in The Villages, FL.

Paul was a retired captain from the Fire Department, Cincinnati, OH.  He worked for the department Oct. 25, 1959 – July 31, 1986.  Prior to joining the fire department, he faithfully served our country in the US Army.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Joyce; sons retired fireman Kevin Edward Cox, Kenneth Lee Cox, and Daniel Wayne Cox; daughters Paula Jean (Cox) Wells, and Pamela Wray (Cox) Freeman; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 10:00 AM at Immanuel Baptist Church, 8015 SE 180th Street, Oxford, FL  34484.  Honors will be rendered at the private inurnment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

Watch live coverage of the PGA Tour's Players' Championship

Staff Report

News

Sumter official says ‘It’s a matter of time’ when it comes to COVID-19

Sumter County has had no cases of the coronavirus, but several individuals are being monitored. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Villages assisted living facilities making changes in wake of Coronavirus

Assisted living facilities and skilled care facilities in and around The Villages are adapting to the governor’s call for strict limits to visitors in the wake of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

Beer and soda drinkers have no respect for Obama

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends beer and soda drinkers have no respect for President Obama.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Reckless driver arrested on DUI charge near Haciendas of Mission Hills

A reckless driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge near the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police arrest man in rental car stolen in Orange County

Lady Lake police apprehended a man behind the wheel of a rental car that had been stolen in Orange County.
Read more
