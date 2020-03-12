Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.

Preston Gant IV, 21, of Lady Lake was arrested at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday after he was spotted walking in the travel lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Lady Lake Town Hall.

When approached by a police officer, Gant provided the officer with a false name.

The officer recognized Gant who was arrested last year in a pair of burglaries at the Lady Lake Driving Range on Rolling Acres Road.

Also in 2019, Gant was arrested after throwing a yard ornament through a woman’s window at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. And Gant was working in 2018 at the Burger King on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages when he reportedly punched a customer.

Gant was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.