Ross J. South, age 79, of The Villages, FL passed away on Monday, March 09, 2020.

He was born in Washington, DC on October 27, 1940. Ross is formerly from Waldorf, MD and retired from FEMA, Washington, DC. He moved to The Villages in 2000. Ross enjoyed sports, particularly golf. He was twice Club Champion at his golf course in Maryland. He was a jokester and a friend to everybody.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Judy South; daughter Terri South; grandchildren Jacob and Lindsay Alexander; brothers Dwight South (Pam) and Randy South (Peggy); sisters Janet Mounts (Bob) and Barbara Grobman. He was preceded in death by parents Walter and Burma South, brothers Melvin, John and James South, sisters Eleanor Weed, Dixie Zebrowsky and Bonnie South.

A celebration of life will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4pm.