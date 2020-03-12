Show at The Sharon canceled along with government meetings in The Villages

The sold-out Trisha Yearwood show Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Saturday’s Spring Craft Show and a host of upcoming government meetings have all been canceled in The Villages. The cancellations are a precaution due to concerns about Coronavirus.
All performances at The Sharon and The Savannah Center are canceled through Friday, March 20.
Here is a list of confirmed closures:
Friday, March 13
- Village Community Development District 1
- Village Community Development District 2
- Village Community Development District 3
- Village Community Development District 4
Saturday, March 14
- The Spring Craft Show located at Lake Miona, SeaBreeze and Eisenhower Regional Recreation Centers
Wednesday, March 18
- Architectural Review Committee
- Amenity Authority Committee Budget Workshop
Thursday, March 19
- North Sumter County Utility Dependent District (NSCUDD)
- Sumter Landing Community Development District
- Village Community Development District 9
- Village Community Development District 10
- CDD Orientation
Friday, March 20
- Village Community Development District 5
- Village Community Development District 6
- Village Community Development District 8
All of the recreation centers and facilities are currently scheduled to remain open. Given the Health Department guidance, outdoor activities remain unaffected at this time. If you are scheduled to attend a Resident Lifestyle Volunteer Group event, you are urged to contact your group leader as many of the leaders may have canceled their events.