Show at The Sharon canceled along with government meetings in The Villages

The sold-out Trisha Yearwood show Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Saturday’s Spring Craft Show and a host of upcoming government meetings have all been canceled in The Villages. The cancellations are a precaution due to concerns about Coronavirus.

All performances at The Sharon and The Savannah Center are canceled through Friday, March 20.

Here is a list of confirmed closures:

Friday, March 13

Village Community Development District 1

Village Community Development District 2

Village Community Development District 3

Village Community Development District 4

Saturday, March 14

The Spring Craft Show located at Lake Miona, SeaBreeze and Eisenhower Regional Recreation Centers

Wednesday, March 18

Architectural Review Committee

Amenity Authority Committee Budget Workshop

Thursday, March 19

North Sumter County Utility Dependent District (NSCUDD)

Sumter Landing Community Development District

Village Community Development District 9

Village Community Development District 10

CDD Orientation

Friday, March 20

Village Community Development District 5

Village Community Development District 6

Village Community Development District 8

All of the recreation centers and facilities are currently scheduled to remain open. Given the Health Department guidance, outdoor activities remain unaffected at this time. If you are scheduled to attend a Resident Lifestyle Volunteer Group event, you are urged to contact your group leader as many of the leaders may have canceled their events.