Sumter County residents ‘strongly’ urged not to attend large gatherings

The Sumter County Health Department is strongly urging Sumter County residents not to attend large gatherings, particularly those held indoors, if you:
- are ill
- are a contact to a known or suspected case of COVID-19
- are over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions
- are immune compromised
- have been exposed to someone with a respiratory illness in the last 14 days
- have chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease
- have traveled internationally within the last 14 days, especially to destinations under a level 3 travel advisory
- have traveled to or from a geographic area with widespread community transmission of COVID-19
“We are strongly encouraging Sumter residents to consider their personal health situations before participating in large community and social gatherings. It will take a community wide effort to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sanford Zelnick, director of the Sumter County Health Department.
Additionally, everyone is encouraged to:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
For more information, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19/