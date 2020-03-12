Search
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Staff Report
Villages officials questioned by residents about possible dangers of Coronavirus

From taking residents’ temperatures upon entry to the Savannah Center to the potential danger of slow dancing at the town squares, Villages officials are being peppered with many questions about the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walkers on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident makes a plea to pedestrians on the multi-modal path.
Letters to the Editor

Junk vehicle in Village of Palo Alto

A Village of Palo Alto, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe a junk car is permitted while a Purple Heart recipient has to tear up his driveway.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Thomas E. “Ted” Duncan, Jr.

Ted Duncan had a varied career as a lobbyist for the American Petroleum Industry, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Council.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Thomas E. "Ted" Duncan, Jr.

Thomas Duncan Jr.

“A guy loves a couple or three trout streams in his life,” according to Ernest Hemingway.  Ted didn’t love any particular trout stream, but he loved a few good cars, a few good trucks, a few good boats, a few good electronics, a few good RVs, a few good dogs, and a great many friends.  He also loved Roy Rodgers, Gene Autry, and Monument Valley.

Most of all, he loved his family.  He is survived by his wife Carolyn Ingham Duncan; his son Ted Duncan III and his wife Heather in Tallahassee; and his daughter Jennifer Duncan Dutton and her husband Bill in Atlanta.

He is also survived by Carolyn’s two sons, Dr. Vaughan Smith and his wife Cathy in Titusville, PA, and Dr. Drew Smith and his wife Yoshiko in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

Ted had six precious grandchildren:  Andrew and Mary Cate Duncan, Madeline, Nathan, and Camille Lillie, and Cheyann Smith.

Ted would want it to be known that he is also survived by Muffiluppigus, better known as Muffy, a very human Yorkshire Terrier.

Ted was born in Gainesville, FL and he was proud to introduce himself as a 4th generation Florida Cracker.  He was a graduate of Gainesville High School and Boston College.  He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He would say he had a varied, if not storied, career, working as a lobbyist for the American Petroleum Industry, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Council.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ted Duncan, Sr. and Free Wynn Duncan; and by his sister Sue Duncan Wise.

In addition to his family, he is also survived by his many friends in The Villages, in Gainesville, in Ocala, in Waynesville, NC, and in Tallahassee.  Ted was a friend to every stranger he ever met, and an even better friend to those he knew well.  He was well loved as a skillful and amusing story-teller, a great collector, and a loving husband, father, step-father, and grandfather.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at 12:30, Saturday March 21 at the Saddlebrook Rec Center, 3010 Saddlebrook Lane in The Villages.

Obituaries

Robert C. Benson

For many years, Bob Benson was a member of a barbershop quartet.  During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. 
Obituaries

Katherine-Ann Brandy Mann

Katie Mann was passionate about her job at The Recovery Village in Umatilla. She enjoyed making a difference in her patients’ lives and helping them through the recovery process. She loved all of her co-workers and patients.
Obituaries

Eugene “Gene” Linder

An accomplished woodworker, Gene Linder’s legacy lives on with special wooden trains he handcrafted for each of his five grandchildren, blanket racks for his daughters, a hole-in-one plaque for the neighborhood and many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family's home.
Obituaries

James Hone, Jr.

James Hone, Jr., age 86, of Summerfield, passed away on Monday, March 9
Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Obituaries

Wanda Sue Farmer

Wanda Farmer was a homemaker, loving wife and mother, and was the “Neighborhood Mother” known to the kids “Mama Sue”.
Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Staff Report

Obituaries

Thomas E. "Ted" Duncan, Jr.

Ted Duncan had a varied career as a lobbyist for the American Petroleum Industry, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Council.
Letters to the Editor

Walkers on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident makes a plea to pedestrians on the multi-modal path.
Letters to the Editor

Junk vehicle in Village of Palo Alto

A Village of Palo Alto, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe a junk car is permitted while a Purple Heart recipient has to tear up his driveway.
Letters to the Editor

Keep up the good work Ed McGinty

A Village of Ferandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has words of encouragement for Villager Ed McGinty.
News

Sumter official says ‘It’s a matter of time’ when it comes to COVID-19

Sumter County has had no cases of the coronavirus, but several individuals are being monitored. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
News

Villages assisted living facilities making changes in wake of Coronavirus

Assisted living facilities and skilled care facilities in and around The Villages are adapting to the governor’s call for strict limits to visitors in the wake of the Coronavirus.
Opinions

Opinions

Beer and soda drinkers have no respect for Obama

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends beer and soda drinkers have no respect for President Obama.
Crime

Crime

Reckless driver arrested on DUI charge near Haciendas of Mission Hills

A reckless driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge near the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills.
Crime

Lady Lake police arrest man in rental car stolen in Orange County

Lady Lake police apprehended a man behind the wheel of a rental car that had been stolen in Orange County.
