Thomas E. “Ted” Duncan, Jr.

“A guy loves a couple or three trout streams in his life,” according to Ernest Hemingway. Ted didn’t love any particular trout stream, but he loved a few good cars, a few good trucks, a few good boats, a few good electronics, a few good RVs, a few good dogs, and a great many friends. He also loved Roy Rodgers, Gene Autry, and Monument Valley.

Most of all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Ingham Duncan; his son Ted Duncan III and his wife Heather in Tallahassee; and his daughter Jennifer Duncan Dutton and her husband Bill in Atlanta.

He is also survived by Carolyn’s two sons, Dr. Vaughan Smith and his wife Cathy in Titusville, PA, and Dr. Drew Smith and his wife Yoshiko in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

Ted had six precious grandchildren: Andrew and Mary Cate Duncan, Madeline, Nathan, and Camille Lillie, and Cheyann Smith.

Ted would want it to be known that he is also survived by Muffiluppigus, better known as Muffy, a very human Yorkshire Terrier.

Ted was born in Gainesville, FL and he was proud to introduce himself as a 4th generation Florida Cracker. He was a graduate of Gainesville High School and Boston College. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He would say he had a varied, if not storied, career, working as a lobbyist for the American Petroleum Industry, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Council.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ted Duncan, Sr. and Free Wynn Duncan; and by his sister Sue Duncan Wise.

In addition to his family, he is also survived by his many friends in The Villages, in Gainesville, in Ocala, in Waynesville, NC, and in Tallahassee. Ted was a friend to every stranger he ever met, and an even better friend to those he knew well. He was well loved as a skillful and amusing story-teller, a great collector, and a loving husband, father, step-father, and grandfather.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at 12:30, Saturday March 21 at the Saddlebrook Rec Center, 3010 Saddlebrook Lane in The Villages.