Friday, March 13, 2020
Staff Report
Villages pulls plug on St. Patrick’s Day and shuts down town squares

The Villages has pulled the plug on today’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and has shut down the town squares “indefinitely.”
Letters

Letters to the Editor

We should all be moving in the same direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident makes the case that we should be moving in the same direction on the multi-modal paths.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls are too afraid to face the people

A Village of Dunedin resident, takes on the trolls in a Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Jury trials suspended at courts across Florida

The Florida Supreme Court has issued an administrative order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Alexander Stefani

A decorated World War II veteran, Alex Stefani was awarded Asiatic Pacific with Three Battle Stars Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Alexander Stefani

Alexander Stefani

Alex Stefani passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at the Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. A long time South Hills Pittsburgh resident, he moved to Florida in 2018 to be near his daughter Alexis.

A decorated World War II veteran he was awarded Asiatic Pacific with Three Battle Stars Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. On one occasion he was part of stealth landing via rubber boat to the island of Santiago to determine how many Japanese troops were on the island as reports said there might have been as many 6,000 soldiers. While they found the island had been deserted a couple of days prior they still had to check out all of the island and question the islanders who remained there.

A graduate of Carnegie-Mellon University, Alex worked most of his life for US Steel. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia. He is survived by his daughter Alexis.

Obituaries

Ross J. South

Ross South, who moved to The Villages in 2000, enjoyed sports, particularly golf.
Obituaries

Paul Edward Cox

Paul was a retired captain from the fire department in Cincinnati, Ohio. 
Obituaries

Thomas E. “Ted” Duncan, Jr.

Ted Duncan had a varied career as a lobbyist for the American Petroleum Industry, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Council.
Obituaries

Robert C. Benson

For many years, Bob Benson was a member of a barbershop quartet.  During his leisure time, he was an avid golfer, and played prior to and during his retirement, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. 
Obituaries

Katherine-Ann Brandy Mann

Katie Mann was passionate about her job at The Recovery Village in Umatilla. She enjoyed making a difference in her patients’ lives and helping them through the recovery process. She loved all of her co-workers and patients.
Obituaries

Eugene “Gene” Linder

An accomplished woodworker, Gene Linder’s legacy lives on with special wooden trains he handcrafted for each of his five grandchildren, blanket racks for his daughters, a hole-in-one plaque for the neighborhood and many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family's home.
Obituaries

James Hone, Jr.

James Hone, Jr., age 86, of Summerfield, passed away on Monday, March 9
News

CNN interviews Villager famous for anti-Trump stance for upcoming special report

A CNN film crew found emotions running raw Thursday morning as a Villager blasted them for interviewing the community’s most famous anti-Trump protester, passing motorists shouted expletives and a trolley-load of prospective homebuyers took it all in.
News

Show at The Sharon canceled along with government meetings in The Villages

The sold-out Trisha Yearwood show Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Saturday’s Spring Craft Show and a host of upcoming government meetings have all been canceled in The Villages. The cancellations are a precaution due to concerns about Coronavirus.
Opinions

Opinions

Making sense of email

Villager Barry Evans writes that his e-mails were sort of like snail mail used to be. He explains that it's all part of "Life in The Villages."
Crime

Crime

Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Crime

Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
