Alexander Stefani

Alex Stefani passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at the Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. A long time South Hills Pittsburgh resident, he moved to Florida in 2018 to be near his daughter Alexis.

A decorated World War II veteran he was awarded Asiatic Pacific with Three Battle Stars Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. On one occasion he was part of stealth landing via rubber boat to the island of Santiago to determine how many Japanese troops were on the island as reports said there might have been as many 6,000 soldiers. While they found the island had been deserted a couple of days prior they still had to check out all of the island and question the islanders who remained there.

A graduate of Carnegie-Mellon University, Alex worked most of his life for US Steel. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia. He is survived by his daughter Alexis.