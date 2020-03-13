Bare shelves in The Villages as fear spreads faster than COVID-19

Bare store shelves in The Villages have been abundant as fear has been spreading much faster than COVID-19.

Shoppers on Friday afternoon at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages pounced when a pallet of Bounty paper products was put on the store floor. Within two minutes, all of the merchandise had been carted away by shoppers.

Toilet paper and cleaning products have been gobbled up by shoppers in and around The Villages. Empty store shelves have become a common sight in The Villages.

If you spot some bare shelves, share a photo with us at news@villages-news.com