Commissioners heed COVID-19 warnings by postponing Fruitland Park Day

Fruitland Park commissioners heeded warnings about the Coronavirus on Thursday night by postponing a popular upcoming festival.

After discussing the ramifications of COVID-19, commissioners agreed to postpone Fruitland Park Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 28. The event, an annual fun-filled festival for families, was supposed to have kicked off with a parade that would have been followed by a day of free activities for children.

Commissioners also agreed to cancel other indoor events involving the public. City Manager Gary La Venia said that would likely include some group events at the library. He said residents should monitor www.fruitlandpark.org for a complete list of events that will be canceled.