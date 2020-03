The Florida Supreme Court has issued an administrative order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, or as provided by a subsequent order of the Supreme Court.

Jurors that have been summoned during this time period will be excused, and do not have to report for jury duty.

Some court proceedings that are already in progress may continue at the discretion of the presiding judge.