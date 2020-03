The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.

The classes begin May 11 and run through June 16. They will be held on Monday nights from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the police department’s training auditorium.

Those wishing to attend can apply online at LeesburgPolice.com. For additional information, contact Sgt. Kim Stewart at (352) 728-9859.