Friday, March 13, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villages restaurants taking multiple precautions over Coronavirus outbreak

Villages restauranteurs have taken swift action to protect their customers as fears about the Coronavirus continue to sweep across Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and the tri-county area.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

We should all be moving in the same direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident makes the case that we should be moving in the same direction on the multi-modal paths.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls are too afraid to face the people

A Village of Dunedin resident takes on the trolls in a Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Alexander Stefani

A decorated World War II veteran, Alex Stefani was awarded Asiatic Pacific with Three Battle Stars Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Snowbird ticketed after two-vehicle crash near Rolling Acres Plaza

A snowbird was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash near Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Ronald Vasicek, 75, of Loudon, Tenn. had been driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan at 4:18 p.m. Friday in the left turn lane about to turn into the shopping plaza, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A crash occurred Friday afternoon on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Rolling Acres Plaza in Lady Lake.

Another motorist indicated Vasicek could proceed across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 through to Rolling Acres Plaza, however Vasicek drove into the path of a maroon GMC Envoy driven by 54-year-old Charlie Barrette Deafferty of Oakland.     

Vasicek and two of his passengers, 70-year-old Sherrill Vasicek and 17-year-old Adam Murar, were uninjured. Deafferty also escaped injury.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

Vasicek was ticketed on a charge of improper left turn.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Opinions

Making sense of email

Villager Barry Evans writes that his e-mails were sort of like snail mail used to be. He explains that it's all part of "Life in The Villages."
Crime

Crime

Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Crime

Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
