Snowbird ticketed after two-vehicle crash near Rolling Acres Plaza

A snowbird was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash near Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Ronald Vasicek, 75, of Loudon, Tenn. had been driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan at 4:18 p.m. Friday in the left turn lane about to turn into the shopping plaza, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Another motorist indicated Vasicek could proceed across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 through to Rolling Acres Plaza, however Vasicek drove into the path of a maroon GMC Envoy driven by 54-year-old Charlie Barrette Deafferty of Oakland.

Vasicek and two of his passengers, 70-year-old Sherrill Vasicek and 17-year-old Adam Murar, were uninjured. Deafferty also escaped injury.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

Vasicek was ticketed on a charge of improper left turn.