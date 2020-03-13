To the Editor:

I walk my dog daily on the path between the two Osceola gates and see first hand the reckless operation of the golf carts. They come as close as they can to you at a speed that is well above the legal speed for golf carts in the Villages. Some will pass another in the same direction thats not going fast enough for them. I now step off the path and let the carts go by before continuing, to protect myself and dog from injury.

I am now seeing cigarette butts thrown into the grass alongside the path and today observed an empty beer can alongside the path.

The Villages has lost control along this path!

Daniel Bock

Village of Osceola Hills