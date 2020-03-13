Search
Home Letters to the Editor
Friday, March 13, 2020
Letters to the Editor
85.1 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villages pulls plug on St. Patrick’s Day and shuts down town squares

The Villages has pulled the plug on today’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and has shut down the town squares “indefinitely.”
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

We should all be moving in the same direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident makes the case that we should be moving in the same direction on the multi-modal paths.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trolls are too afraid to face the people

A Village of Dunedin resident, takes on the trolls in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Alexander Stefani

A decorated World War II veteran, Alex Stefani was awarded Asiatic Pacific with Three Battle Stars Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Trolls are too afraid to face the people

To the Editor:

This is getting ridiculous these trolls telling us what we can and can’t have. Who are these idiots who think they can control our homes.
If it’s a beautiful bird or antique pot if they don’t like it they file a complaint against you.  This anonymous person or persons should come face to face with there complaint.  There trolls are too afraid to face the people. I moved to this community for a better life after retirement. I don’t need these trolls aggravating our, lives.
Let’s stop these people,  its time we had control over this. I understand we want to keep our Villages beautiful. I think if it’s something awful your neighbor should be able to tell you it’s awful not some troll who doesn’t even live there.

Barbara Soyak
Village of Dunedin

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

We should all be moving in the same direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident makes the case that we should be moving in the same direction on the multi-modal paths.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages has lost control along this path!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that The Villages has lost control over a multi-modal path in his neighborhood.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Walkers on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident makes a plea to pedestrians on the multi-modal paths.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Junk vehicle in Village of Palo Alto

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe a junk car is permitted while a Purple Heart recipient has to tear up his driveway.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Keep up the good work Ed McGinty

A Village of Ferandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has words of encouragement for Villager Ed McGinty.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages must act now on COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin woman contends The Villages must act now to protect against COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Staying safe on the golf cart paths

A Village of Sabal Chase woman says walkers must take greater care when walking on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Latest Posts

Around Florida

Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Read more
Photos

Gorgeous Sunset At Fishhawk Recreation Center

This gorgeous photo was taken at Fishhawk Recreation Center in Buttonwood. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Obituaries

Alexander Stefani

A decorated World War II veteran, Alex Stefani was awarded Asiatic Pacific with Three Battle Stars Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.
Read more
Around Florida

Jury trials suspended at courts across Florida

The Florida Supreme Court has issued an administrative order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

CNN interviews Villager famous for anti-Trump stance for upcoming special report

A CNN film crew found emotions running raw Thursday morning as a Villager blasted them for interviewing the community’s most famous anti-Trump protester, passing motorists shouted expletives and a trolley-load of prospective homebuyers took it all in.
Read more
News

Show at The Sharon canceled along with government meetings in The Villages

The sold-out Trisha Yearwood show Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Saturday’s Spring Craft Show and a host of upcoming government meetings have all been canceled in The Villages. The cancellations are a precaution due to concerns about Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Making sense of email

Villager Barry Evans writes that his e-mails were sort of like snail mail used to be. He explains that it's all part of "Life in The Villages."
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Read more
Crime

Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,059FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,039FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
85.1 ° F
89 °
80.6 °
37 %
1.6mph
1 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °

Follow us on Instagram