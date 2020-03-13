To the Editor:

This is getting ridiculous these trolls telling us what we can and can’t have. Who are these idiots who think they can control our homes.

If it’s a beautiful bird or antique pot if they don’t like it they file a complaint against you. This anonymous person or persons should come face to face with there complaint. There trolls are too afraid to face the people. I moved to this community for a better life after retirement. I don’t need these trolls aggravating our, lives.

Let’s stop these people, its time we had control over this. I understand we want to keep our Villages beautiful. I think if it’s something awful your neighbor should be able to tell you it’s awful not some troll who doesn’t even live there.

Barbara Soyak

Village of Dunedin